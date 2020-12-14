  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    14.12.2020 [11:34]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.37 to trade at $50.34, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.31 to stand at $46.88.

