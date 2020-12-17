  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    17.12.2020 [11:53]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.53 to trade at $51.61, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.53 to stand at $48.35.

