    Oil prices jump on world markets

    25.12.2020 [15:23]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.09 to trade at $51.29, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.11 to stand at $48.23.

