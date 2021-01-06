Baku, January 6, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.28 to trade at $53.88, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.10 to stand at $50.03.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices jump on world markets

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter