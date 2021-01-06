  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    06.01.2021 [10:57]

    Baku, January 6, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.28 to trade at $53.88, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.10 to stand at $50.03.

