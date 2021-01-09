  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices jump on world markets

    09.01.2021 [14:24]

    Baku, January 9, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $1.61 to trade at $55.99, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $1.41 to stand at $52.24.

    AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices jump on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.01.2021 [10:33]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $55.76
    08.01.2021 [11:31]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    08.01.2021 [10:45]
    Azerbaijani oil price falls on world markets
    07.01.2021 [11:26]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $54.73
    Oil prices jump on world markets