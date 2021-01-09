Oil prices jump on world markets

Baku, January 9, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $1.61 to trade at $55.99, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $1.41 to stand at $52.24.

