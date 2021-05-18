  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    18.05.2021 [13:33]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,33 to trade at $69,79, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0,32 to stand at $66,59.

