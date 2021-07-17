  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    17.07.2021 [12:06]

    Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.12 to trade at $73.59, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.16 to stand at $71.81.

