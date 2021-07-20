Oil prices jump on world markets

Baku, July 20, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.18 to trade at $68.80, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.10 to stand at $66.52.

