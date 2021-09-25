Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
25.09.2021 [11:09]
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,84 to trade at $78,09, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0,68 to stand at $73,98.
