    Oil prices jump on world markets

    28.09.2021 [12:14]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.03 to trade at $80.56 while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.04 to stand at $76.49.

