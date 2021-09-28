Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2021 [12:14]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.03 to trade at $80.56 while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.04 to stand at $76.49.
