    Oil prices jump on world markets

    05.10.2021 [13:56]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.22 to trade at $81.48, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.11 to stand at $77.73.

