    Oil prices jump on world markets

    08.10.2021 [10:48]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.21 to trade at $83.16, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.26 to stand at $79.56.

