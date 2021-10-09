Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.44 to trade at $82.39, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.05 to stand at $79.35.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices jump on world markets

