Baku, December 16, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,70 to trade at $74,58, while the price of the Light crude oil increased $0,79 to stand at $71,66.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices jump on world markets

