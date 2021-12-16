  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices jump on world markets

    16.12.2021 [11:23]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,70 to trade at $74,58, while the price of the Light crude oil increased $0,79 to stand at $71,66.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices jump on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.12.2021 [11:00]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $75,05
    15.12.2021 [13:54]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $75.49
    15.12.2021 [11:01]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    14.12.2021 [16:53]
    BTC celebrates 500 million tonnes of oil export
    Oil prices jump on world markets