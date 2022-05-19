Oil prices jump on world markets
19.05.2022 [10:50]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1,10, to trade at $110,21, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0,43, to stand at $110,02.
