    Oil prices jump on world markets

    19.05.2022 [10:50]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1,10, to trade at $110,21, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0,43, to stand at $110,02.

