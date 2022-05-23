  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    23.05.2022 [10:48]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.22, to trade at $113.77, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.08, to stand at $111.36.

     

