    Oil prices jump on world markets

    31.05.2022 [12:12]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $2.25 to trade at $123,92 while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $4.08 to stand at $119.15.

     

