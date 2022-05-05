  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices keep rising on world markets

    05.05.2022 [11:28]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.02 to trade at $111.16, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.80 to stand at $108.61.

