    Oil prices on world markets

    10.07.2020 [11:35]

    Baku, July 10, AZERTAC 

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.52 to trade at $41.80, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.65 to stand at $38.97.

