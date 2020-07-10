Oil prices on world markets
10.07.2020 [11:35]
Baku, July 10, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.52 to trade at $41.80, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.65 to stand at $38.97.
