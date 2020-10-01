Baku, October 1, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.08 to trade at $40.95, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.05 to stand at $40.27.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices on world markets

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter