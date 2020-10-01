  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices on world markets

    01.10.2020 [10:58]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.08 to trade at $40.95, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.05 to stand at $40.27.

