    Oil prices on world markets

    21.05.2021 [11:36]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,12 to trade at $65,23, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1,31 to stand at $63,74.

