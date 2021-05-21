Baku, May 21, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,12 to trade at $65,23, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $1,31 to stand at $63,74.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices on world markets

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter