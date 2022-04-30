  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices on world markets

    30.04.2022 [10:44]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $1.75 to trade at $109.34, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.67 to stand at $104.69.

    Oil prices on world markets