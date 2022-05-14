  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices rise for more than $4

    14.05.2022 [12:58]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $4.10 to trade at $111.55, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $4.36 to stand at $110.49.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices rise for more than $4
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.05.2022 [10:58]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $117
    13.05.2022 [12:17]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    13.05.2022 [11:31]
    Azerbaijani oil price nears $114
    12.05.2022 [17:01]
    SOCAR's oil production amounted to 2.6 million tons
    Oil prices rise for more than $4