Baku, May 14, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $4.10 to trade at $111.55, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $4.36 to stand at $110.49.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices rise for more than $4

