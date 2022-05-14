Oil prices rise for more than $4
14.05.2022 [12:58]
Baku, May 14, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $4.10 to trade at $111.55, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $4.36 to stand at $110.49.
