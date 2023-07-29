Oil prices rise in world markets

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC Oil prices have jumped in the world markets. The London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) saw the Brent crude oil rise $0.75 to trade at $84.99, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.49 to stand at $80.58.

