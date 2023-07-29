  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices rise in world markets

    29.07.2023 [11:09]
    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have jumped in the world markets.

    The London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) saw the Brent crude oil rise $0.75 to trade at $84.99, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.49 to stand at $80.58.

     

     

