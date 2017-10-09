    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices rise on world markets

    09.10.2017 [11:02]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.18 to stand at $49.47. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.10 to trade at $55.72.

