Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.18 to stand at $49.47. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.10 to trade at $55.72.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices rise on world markets

