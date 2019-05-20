    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices rise on world markets

    20.05.2019 [11:33]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.89 to trade at $73.10, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.72 to stand at $63.48.

