    Oil prices rise on world markets

    07.04.2020 [11:42]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC 

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1 to trade at $34.05, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.87 to stand at $26.95.

