    Oil prices rise on world markets

    24.04.2020 [10:39]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.64 to stand at $21.97, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.69 to trade at $17.19.

