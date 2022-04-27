Oil prices rise on world markets
AzerTAg.az
27.04.2022 [11:42]
Baku, April 27, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,75 to trade at $105,74, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0,67 to stand at $102,37.
