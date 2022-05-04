Baku, May 4, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.19 to trade at $106.16, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.30 to stand at $103.71.

Oil prices rise on world markets

