    Oil prices rise on world markets

    06.05.2022 [11:33]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,74 to trade at $111.64, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.66 to stand at $108.92.

     

     

