Oil prices rise on world markets

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,74 to trade at $111.64, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.66 to stand at $108.92.

