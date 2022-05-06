Oil prices rise on world markets
AzerTAg.az
06.05.2022 [11:33]
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,74 to trade at $111.64, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.66 to stand at $108.92.
