    Oil prices rise on world markets

    13.05.2022 [12:17]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1.40 to trade at $108.85, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1.12 to stand at $107.25.

