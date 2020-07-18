  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Olympic chief Thomas Bach says he will stand for 2nd term

    18.07.2020 [12:32]

    Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

    IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday he will stand in 2021 for a second term as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), according to Sport 24.

    The 66-year-old German was elected for an eight-year term as Olympic chief in September 2013. He will be eligible for a second four-year term.

    Speaking at the 136th IOC Session, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bach said: "If you, the IOC members, want, I am ready to run for a second term as IOC president and to continue to serve you and this Olympic movement we all love so much for another four years."

    The IOC presidential elections are slated to take place in Athens in June 2021.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Olympic chief Thomas Bach says he will stand for 2nd term
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.07.2020 [13:48]
    Qatar to host Asian Champions League matches in West Asia
    17.07.2020 [13:01]
    Real Madrid seal Spanish title with win over Villarreal
    15.07.2020 [11:47]
    Adam Lewis signs new long-term contract with Liverpool FC
    14.07.2020 [12:01]
    Basaksehir, Trabzonspor drop points in title race
    Olympic chief Thomas Bach says he will stand for 2nd term