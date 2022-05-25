Ombudsmen of TURKPA member states visit Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Shusha

Shusha, May 25, AZERTAC

Ombudsmen of Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as heads of the national human rights institutions and parliamentarians, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, to attend an international conference marking the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Ombudsman Institution in Azerbaijan, have visited the city of Shusha – the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan`s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva Sabina Aliyeva informed the delegation of the destruction and the insulting of historical, cultural and religious heritage of the Azerbaijani people during the Armenian occupation of Shusha.

During the visit, the delegation members also responded to questions from journalists and shared their impressions.