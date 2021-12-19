  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Omicron found in 89 countries, WHO says

    19.12.2021 [12:49]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries and is spreading rapidly even in places with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

    The number of COVID-19 cases involving Omicron is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in countries where there is community transmission of the variant and not just people who were infected abroad, WHO said.

    Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake Delta as the dominant variant in those countries, the UN health agency said.

    It remains unclear if the rapid growth of Omicron cases is because the variant evades existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both, WHO said.

    Other major questions about Omicron remain unanswered, including how effective each of the existing COVID-19 vaccines are against it. Conclusive data also does not exist yet on how ill Omicron makes COVID-19 patients, the health agency said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Omicron found in 89 countries, WHO says
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.12.2021 [20:18]
    Azerbaijan reports 921 new cases of Covid, 1,382 recoveries, 17 deaths
    18.12.2021 [20:35]
    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections
    18.12.2021 [12:48]
    WHO lists 9th COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use with aim to increase access to vaccination in lower-income countries
    17.12.2021 [20:00]
    Azerbaijan documents 755 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
    Omicron found in 89 countries, WHO says