  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    On President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions group of foreign experts on COVID-19 arrives in Azerbaijan

    09.07.2020 [12:07]

    Baku, July 9, AZERTAC

    Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions to the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, a group of foreign specialists working in the field of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has arrived in Azerbaijan.

    The specialists from Turkey and Russia are invited as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    The infectious disease specialists, rheumatologists and pulmonologists from Russia and Turkey are holding meetings with the medical staff of the Task Force and exchanging experience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Members of the scientific staff of the Ministry of Health of Turkey on COVID-19, as well as highly qualified doctors from Russia and Turkey will visit specialized hospitals and collaborate with local specialists in the field of treatment and prevention of the disease.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :On President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions group of foreign experts on COVID-19 arrives in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.07.2020 [18:27]
    Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito
    07.07.2020 [16:31]
    US Medium portal publishes article on Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan
    07.07.2020 [14:30]
    Commonspace.eu: Time to relaunch the debate about EU-Azerbaijan relations
    07.07.2020 [13:03]
    Armenian aggressive posture in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Implications for the security of South Caucasus region
    On President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions group of foreign experts on COVID-19 arrives in Azerbaijan On President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions group of foreign experts on COVID-19 arrives in Azerbaijan On President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions group of foreign experts on COVID-19 arrives in Azerbaijan