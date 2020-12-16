  • HOMEPAGE
    On President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions restoration works will be carried out in Shusha

    16.12.2020 [15:31]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    In accordance with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, assessment and inventory works have been launched in the city of Shusha as part of restoration and reconstruction measures in the territories liberated from occupation.

    Relevant instructions have already been given to the working group, which involves experts from various fields, including representatives of Ministry of Culture, State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Azersu, Azerbaijan Highway State Agency, Azerishig OJSC, Azerenergy OJSC, Baku Landscaping Service.

    The working group will carry out assessment and inventory of the current conditions of infrastructure facilities, land plots, and other real estates in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, and the pearl of the Caucasus.

    Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions and direct supervision, purposeful measures will be carried out to restore the city of Shusha, historical and religious monuments, museums in a planned manner, while preserving the ancient historical and architectural style of the city.

