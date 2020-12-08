On President`s initiative new metro station will celebrate Azerbaijan`s Victory Day
AzerTAg.az
08.12.2020 [13:50]
Baku, December 8, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has put forward an initiative to name a new station of the Baku Metro “November 8” to mark the Victory Day in Azerbaijan`s Patriotic War.
Under a Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, the new station of the Baku Metro located in Nasimi district, Jeyhun Salimov Street, block 1065 will be named “November 8”.
