    One more discount campaign from Bakcell and Megafun

    15.03.2018 [20:25]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile internet Provider of Azerbaijan continues to surprise the participants of its “Ulduzum” Loyalty Program with advantageous offers and campaigns.

    This time, the “Ulduzum” customers of Bakcell have received a great chance to get a 25% discount for the games and attractions at “Megafun” entertainment center. Thus, starting from the 12th of March, every “Ulduzum” customer who loads 20 AZN to a “Megafun” card will be granted a 25% discount for the games and attractions. It should be noted that the discount shall not apply to the big bowling and Play Station game zones.

    With more than 2.7 million subscribers and almost 230 active partners, “Ulduzum” has proved itself to be one of the best customer service programs not only in Azerbaijan, but in the whole Middle East, Central and Southern Asia and Northern Africa region, by offering a wide range of discounts and services to the subscribers and promoting corporate loyalty among own customers and customers of the program’s partner companies.

    Every Bakcell customer can join the “Ulduzum” loyalty program, and absolutely no payment or subscription fee is required.

    To join the “Ulduzum” program one should simply send a free SMS with text “1” to number 5555.

    Bakcell “Ulduzum” mobile application, which has been created to facilitate the usage of the “Ulduzum” program by subscribers, can be downloaded for both iOS and Android platforms from www.ulduzum.az.

