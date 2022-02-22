  • HOMEPAGE
    One-on-one meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin started

    22.02.2022 [15:42]

    Moscow, February 22, AZERTAC

    A one-on-one meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on an official visit to Russia on the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and the President of Russia has begun.

