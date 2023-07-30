  • HOMEPAGE
    Opening ceremony of UZAZ-2023 exercises was held

    30.07.2023 [21:23]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    According to the Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2023 signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the solemn opening ceremony of the UZAZ-2023 computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercises was held at the Chirchiq training range of Tashkent region, Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    First, the national anthems of both countries were performed.

    The speakers at the ceremony emphasized the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in military and military-educational spheres, as well as wished success to the participants of the exercises.

    The speakers also expressed confidence that joint computer-assisted exercises organized for the first time will serve to further strengthen the current bilateral relations between our armies.

    It was noted that the UZAZ-2023 exercises will significantly contribute to the exchange of experience between the servicemen of both countries, as well as further increase the level of their professionalism and training.

    The participants of the exercises solemnly marched at the end of the ceremony.

