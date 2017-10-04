Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On awarding "Taraggi" Medal to Oleg Anatolyevich Polumordvinov
AzerTAg.az
04.10.2017 [20:34]
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award "Taraggi" Medal to Oleg Anatolyevich Polumordvinov for the services rendered to the development of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.
llham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 4 October, 2017
