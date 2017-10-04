Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order: To award "Taraggi" Medal to Oleg Anatolyevich Polumordvinov for the services rendered to the development of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. llham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 4 October, 2017

AZERTAG.AZ : Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On awarding "Taraggi" Medal to Oleg Anatolyevich Polumordvinov

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter