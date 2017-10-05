    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on appointment of Khazar Zafir oglu Ibrahim as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Turkey

    05.10.2017 [20:24]

    Guided by Item 15 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To appoint Khazar Zafir oglu Ibrahim as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Turkey.

     

    llham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 5 October, 2017

