Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on appointment of Khazar Zafir oglu Ibrahim as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Turkey
05.10.2017 [20:24]
Guided by Item 15 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To appoint Khazar Zafir oglu Ibrahim as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Turkey.
llham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 5 October, 2017
