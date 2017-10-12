    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on appointment of Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov as Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    12.10.2017 [18:00]

    Guided by Item 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby appoint Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov as Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    lham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 12 October, 2017

