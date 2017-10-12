Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on appointment of Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov as Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
12.10.2017 [18:00]
Guided by Item 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby appoint Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov as Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
lham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 12 October, 2017
