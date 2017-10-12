Guided by Item 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby appoint Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov as Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. lham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 12 October, 2017

AZERTAG.AZ : Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on appointment of Parviz Ogtay oglu Shahbazov as Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter