    Ordubad bathhouse – one of main Turco-Islamic cultural monuments of Nakhchivan

    14.05.2022 [15:39]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    Ordubad bathhouse is one the main Turco-Islamic cultural monuments of Nakhchivan, one of the ancient cultural centers of Azerbaijan.

    The bathhouse was built in the city center, near the Jame Mosque of Ordubad during the 18-19th centuries.

    Total area of the bathhouse built in Eastern architectural design is 483 square meters. The building with one meter thick walls was constructed of burnt brick.

    The bathhouse consists of a large vestibule, tea-house, cloakroom and bathing halls. There is an entrance from the rooms opening to the halls and furnace house.

    The cloakroom is square-shaped with sectioned corners, but the central salon is an octagon formed. The cloakroom is 7.4 meters high and its upper part is covered with a round-formed dome. The bathing hall is surrounded with deep spans of joined spans. Special raft stones were arranged inside the recesses for massaging. There is a round formed pond in the center of the hall. The diameter of the dome of bathing hall is 5.8 meters, but its height is 7.4 meters.

    There is a hot water pond joined to the bathing hall in the east direction of the bath-house and under it there is a furnace house. The hole from the pond opening to the bathing-hall was used to take hot water. The water for the bath-house was taken from Garahovuz spring flowing nearby. Canals were placed under the bathing hall and rooms joined it for hot air circulation.

    In accordance with the order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, this historically important monument was restored in 2009.

