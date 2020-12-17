  • HOMEPAGE
    Other Turkish military sappers arrive in Azerbaijan

    17.12.2020 [12:45]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    A group on the detection and clearance of mines consisting of 136 servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces arrived in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    Turkish military specialists will carry out work on demining the liberated from the occupation territories of Azerbaijan.

