Other Turkish military sappers arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC A group on the detection and clearance of mines consisting of 136 servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces arrived in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC. Turkish military specialists will carry out work on demining the liberated from the occupation territories of Azerbaijan.

