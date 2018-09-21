Over 100 Companies to join U.S.-Caspian Business Forum in New York

Washington, September 21. AZERTAC

On September 25, policy and business leaders from the United States and the Trans-Caspian corridor countries will come together at the Harvard Club of New York City to discuss the economic and political outlook of the Caspian region and review project financing, banking, and regulatory frameworks.

Building on the strategic partnerships forged between the U.S. and Caspian basin countries, the Caspian Business Forum New York presents a leading platform to unfold the opportunities that can benefit business communities of the U.S and Caspian region countries.

To discuss these important issues, a number of high-ranking officials will speak at the forum. The speakers’ list includes, but is not limited to Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan; Ambassador Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs; George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs; Adela Raz, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan; Vakhtang Makharoblishvili, Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia; Dr. Muhammad Qayoumi, Acting Finance Minister of Afghanistan.

The Caspian Policy Center and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are the co-organizers of the forum along with the embassies of Caspian countries.

Yusif Babanli

Special correspondent