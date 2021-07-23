  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Over 1.5 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

    23.07.2021 [15:52]

    Baku, July 23, AZERTAC

    More than 1.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission announced on Friday, Xinhua reports.

    China accelerated its pace of free COVID-19 vaccinations for the whole nation in late March. By June 19, China had administered in excess of 1 billion doses, and by July 13, the number surpassed 1.4 billion.

    By July 8, a total of 22 COVID-19 vaccines have entered clinical trials in China. Four vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval and three have been authorized for emergency use within the country.

    China's mass vaccination campaign currently mainly targets adults aged over 18. By mid-July, a number of provinces, regions and municipalities have announced they will phase in COVID-19 vaccination for minors aged between 12 and 17.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Over 1.5 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.07.2021 [20:09]
    Unesco strips Liverpool of its world heritage status
    22.07.2021 [18:23]
    Claims against Wuhan lab based on thin air, researcher says
    22.07.2021 [17:10]
    Death toll in China floods rises to 33, 8 missing
    22.07.2021 [11:09]
    More than 3.73B coronavirus vaccine jabs administered worldwide
    Over 1.5 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China