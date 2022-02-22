  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    ‘Over 1,700 European companies operate in Azerbaijan’

    22.02.2022 [20:11]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    “The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and European countries in 2020 amounted to $9.5 billion, or 40% of the country`s total trade turnover,” Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov said.

    “Azerbaijan imported products worth $6.8 billion from Europe. More than 1,700 European companies operate in Azerbaijan,” he added.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :‘Over 1,700 European companies operate in Azerbaijan’
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [20:48]
    Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises
    22.02.2022 [20:27]
    ‘Russian entrepreneurs are interested in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan’
    22.02.2022 [19:10]
    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade amounts to about $10 million in January
    22.02.2022 [18:51]
    Minister Jabbarov: Decline in use of cash is important indicator of volume of “shadow” economy
    ‘Over 1,700 European companies operate in Azerbaijan’