‘Over 1,700 European companies operate in Azerbaijan’

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

“The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and European countries in 2020 amounted to $9.5 billion, or 40% of the country`s total trade turnover,” Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov said.

“Azerbaijan imported products worth $6.8 billion from Europe. More than 1,700 European companies operate in Azerbaijan,” he added.