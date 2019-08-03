    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Over 18m tons of oil and about 12 bn cm of natural gas produced in Baku

    03.08.2019 [10:25]

    Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

    Over 18 million tons of crude oil and nearly 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced in Baku in the first six months of this year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

    The total cost of production in the extractive industry increased 0.2 percent to make up 16.1 billion AZN compared with the same period of the last year, the official figures suggest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Over 18m tons of oil and about 12 bn cm of natural gas produced in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.08.2019 [13:16]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $64.74
    03.08.2019 [12:21]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    02.08.2019 [15:07]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $66.09
    02.08.2019 [13:48]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Over 18m tons of oil and about 12 bn cm of natural gas produced in Baku