Over 18m tons of oil and about 12 bn cm of natural gas produced in Baku

Baku, August 3, AZERTAC Over 18 million tons of crude oil and nearly 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced in Baku in the first six months of this year, according to the State Statistics Committee. The total cost of production in the extractive industry increased 0.2 percent to make up 16.1 billion AZN compared with the same period of the last year, the official figures suggest.

